Beer on menu for fans at 2032 Brisbane Olympics, but not in Paris for 2024 Games

GENEVA — No worries about spectators getting a beer at the stadium when Australia hosts the 2032 Olympics.
“Clearly local jurisdiction dictates what happens in stadiums,” Liveris said in an online briefing hosted by the International Olympic Committee headquarters in Lausanne, Switzerland. “As of now, Australia allows beer to be served in stadiums.”
Availability of beer with alcohol has been a regular issue at major sports events. The rugby World Cup in France later this year will have an exemption and a tournament sponsor’s beer will be sold.
When France hosted the 2016 European Championship, a sponsor for the month-long soccer tournament sold a low-alcohol beer at stadiums. Brazil changed its law, under pressure from FIFA, before the 2014 World Cup so that stadiums could sell Budweiser and a local beer affiliated to that brand.
An eve-of-tournament prohibition enforced by Qatari authorities ensured only alcohol-free Budweiser could be sold at World Cup stadiums last year despite years of assurances to FIFA and the brewer.
___
2024 Paris Olympics at https://apnews.com/hub/2024-paris-olympic-games and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports