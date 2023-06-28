Simone Biles to return to competition for first time since Tokyo Olympics

Simone Biles, the four-time Olympic gold medalist and gymnastics superstar, will return to competition this summer, USA Gymnastics announced Wednesday. Biles has not competed since the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 and had not announced any future competitive plans, but she is on the roster for the U.S. Classic to be held outside Chicago on Aug. 5.
Biles will be joined at the competition by fellow Olympic all-around gold medalist Sunisa Lee, who has not performed at the elite level since the Tokyo Games. Lee competed for Auburn for two seasons and had already mentioned her intention to contend for a spot on the 2024 U.S. Olympic team.
Biles withdrew from the Olympic team final in Tokyo, as well as the all-around competition and the finals for vault, uneven bars and floor exercise, citing a need to prioritize her mental health. Biles was rattled by a phenomenon known in the sport as the “twisties,” which gymnasts describe as a disorienting feeling while flipping through the air that can be dangerous. Biles finished her Olympic performance by earning a bronze medal in the balance beam final.
Fellow Tokyo Olympians Jade Carey and Jordan Chiles will also compete at the U.S. Classic. Both gymnasts represented the United States at world championships last year.
