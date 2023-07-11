Caster Semenya wins human rights court appeal; more challenges ahead

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The European Court of Human Rights court has sided with two-time Olympic gold medalist Caster Semenya in her appeal against World Athletics rules that have kept her from elite competitions. However, it is unclear whether the verdict will be enough to save Semenya’s career. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight In a decision released Tuesday morning, the court said that World Athletics possibly had discriminated against Semenya, when track and field’s governing body implemented rules on testosterone limits for female runners. Semenya is believed to have a condition that results in her producing more testosterone than average in women.

In 2018, World Athletics passed a rule saying women with higher-than-normal testosterone levels must lower their testosterone by certain metrics to run in the 400-, 800- and 1,500-meter races, which are Semenya’s top events. Semenya has said she tried taking drugs to suppress her testosterone levels but found they made her ill and injury-prone.

The appeal to the human rights court was filed in 2021 against the government of Switzerland whose supreme court had upheld a 2019 decision by the Switzerland-based Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) that rejected Semenya’s appeal to overturn the World Athletics rule.

While the victory was critical for the 32-year-old Semenya, who was down to the last appeal to save her career, it is unclear how much Tuesday’s ruling will enable her to compete in next summer’s Paris Olympics. The human rights court found that Semenya “had not been provided sufficient institutional and procedural safeguards” by the Switzerland court. But because the ruling was not against World Athletics itself, she will have to file more legal challenges to the actual regulation.

“We remain of the view that the … regulations are a necessary, reasonable and proportionate means of protecting fair competition in the female category as the Court of Arbitration for Sport and Swiss Federal Tribunal both found, after a detailed and expert assessment of the evidence,” World Athletics said in a statement following Tuesday’s decision.

Semenya won gold medals in the 800 meters at both the London 2012 and Rio 2016 Olympics as well as in three world championships. Her career, though, has been marked with battles against World Athletics officials, including having been forced to take a sex verification test in 2009.

After losing her appeals to CAS and Switzerland’s top court, Semenya tried to make the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in the 200 meters but couldn’t achieve the required qualifying time and abandoned her pursuit before the Games.

Earlier this year, the World Athletics Council voted to cut in half the allowed testosterone level for female competitors, essentially creating a ban on transgender women and women with conditions similar to Semenya’s.

“We continue to take the view that we must maintain fairness for female athletes above all other considerations,” World Athletics President Sebastian Coe said in a statement at the time. “We will be guided in this by science around the physical performance and male advantage which will inevitably develop over the coming years.”

