Gabby Douglas, three-time Olympic champion, announces return to gymnastics

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

U.S. gymnast Gabby Douglas, the 2012 Olympic all-around champion, announced on Thursday a return to the sport. Douglas, 27, has not competed since the 2016 Games, her second Olympics. The timeline for her return to competition is unclear, but she indicated hopes of earning a spot on the 2024 Olympic team.

“i know i have a huge task ahead of me and i am beyond grateful and excited to get back out on the floor,” Douglas wrote on Instagram, adding: “let’s do this #2024.”

At 16 years old, Douglas won Olympic goal medals in the all-around and team competitions in London. She was later part of the gold medal-winning U.S. teams at 2015 world championships and the 2016 Olympics. She also won the all-around silver medal at 2015 world championships. At the 2016 Games, she earned the third-best all-around score during the qualifying round, but she could not advance to the final because countries are limited to two athletes per medal event. Simone Biles and Aly Raisman finished ahead of her during qualification and eventually won the gold and silver medals.

Douglas, who was known for excelling on bars, posted a video Thursday of herself practicing pirouetting elements on the apparatus. She is now training at WOGA Gymnastics, a prominent club in Texas that produced past Olympic all-around champions Carly Patterson and Nastia Liukin.

Advertisement

Douglas wrote on Instagram: “for many years, i’ve had an ache in my heart but i didn’t want to keep carrying anger, pain, sadness, or regret and through my tears and hurt, i’ve found peace.i wanted to find the joy again for the sport that i absolutely love doing.”

Douglas is part of a growing wave of U.S. elite gymnasts who decide to stay in the sport or return after competing at the Olympics or beginning their college careers. Simone Biles, the 2016 Olympic all-around champion, is slated to compete at the U.S. Classic next month, along with Tokyo all-around champion Sunisa Lee. Tokyo Olympians Jade Carey and Jordan Chiles also are aiming for spots on the 2024 Olympic team, as are Tokyo alternates Kayla DiCello and Leanne Wong.

Gift this article Gift Article