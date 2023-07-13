IOC says it will not invite Russia or Belarus to the Paris Olympics

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

With war still raging in Ukraine, the International Olympic Committee on Thursday confirmed that Russia and Belarus will not receive formal invitations to the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics when they are sent out July 26. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The IOC repeatedly has condemned Russia for its invasion of Ukraine and has sanctioned the Russian and Belarusian Olympic committees while advising the governing bodies of each Olympic sport to allow athletes from Russia or Belarus to compete as independents as long as they are not part of the military or actively support the war.

Still, IOC officials have dodged the question of whether the two countries themselves would be invited to Paris in an apparent hope that the conflict would end. But with fighting still going on and the IOC’s traditional one-year-to-opening-ceremonies invitation deadline approaching, it was left with little choice but to admit Russia and Belarus will not be included at this time.

Advertisement

The announcement came buried in an updated question-and-answer document about Russia and Belarus that the IOC first published in the spring. It did not provide much detail other than to reiterate the policy of leaving decisions on Russian and Belarusian athletes to the discretion of each sport.

The announcement did not say whether the two countries could later receive invitations if the war ends before the Paris Games. Because the qualifying process for many Olympic sports has started, it will be difficult for Russian athletes to be eligible for the Games unless they are competing as independents. World Athletics has banned Russian and Belarusian athletes from international events, but other sports have been more lenient.

Unless something dramatically changes in the next few months, this will be the fifth straight Olympics in which the Russian delegation has been sanctioned. The country was partially-banned from the 2016 Rio Summer Olympics as punishment for its state-sponsored doping program at the 2014 Sochi Winter Games. Russia was later suspended by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) for the Sochi program and participated in the past two Olympics under the name Russian Olympic Committee with a list of punishments including not having its anthem played during the Games.

The WADA suspension ended last December, but WADA said this spring that the country remains “noncompliant.”

Gift this article Gift Article