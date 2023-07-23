Ariarne Titmus crushes the field for 400-meter freestyle world record

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

By the final turn of the women’s 400-meter freestyle Sunday at the World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka, Japan, Ariarne Titmus had already rewritten the storyline for the most anticipated swimming race in years. And by the time she touched the final wall, far in front of the rest of the field, she had also rewritten the record book.

While the head-to-head-to-head showdown between Australia’s Titmus, Team USA’s Katie Ledecky and Canada’s Summer McIntosh — the last three world record holders in the event — failed to live up to its prerace hype, Titmus’s dominant, wire-to-wire performance ensured the race would be a historic one.

Titmus, 22, touched the wall in 3 minutes 55.38, not only taking the gold medal but obliterating the world record by seven-tenths of a second. That world record had belonged to McIntosh, who had taken it in March from Titmus, who had taken it last summer from Ledecky, who had held it for six years.

“I think it’s about trusting yourself,” Titmus told reporters in Japan. “I mean I’ve got a ‘Fearless’ tattoo on my foot, so I can see that before I dive. I try to swim like that little girl I was first up against Katie. I was never afraid to take it to her. The only way to win is to take it out, to see who had the most fight, and who had the most gas left in the tank. I am happy that it worked.”

Ledecky, the 26-year-old from Bethesda, Md., and seven-time Olympic gold medalist, produced her best time of the year in the event, at 3:58.73, but still trailed Titmus for the entire race and finished more than two body-lengths behind. It was her third straight loss to her Australian rival, following the 2019 Worlds and the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.

The silver medal, nonetheless, was the 23rd World Championships medal of Ledecky’s career — 19 of them being gold — the most all-time for a female swimmer. She will have two more chances in the meet, as the heavy favorite in both the 800- and 1,500-meter freestyles, to match Michael Phelps’s record of 15 individual gold medals at Worlds. She will also helm the Team USA entry in the 4 x 200-meter freestyle relay.

“I think you could just see the world record coming. It’s been a very fast year of swimming and it was kind of predictable that it would be a really fast field,” Ledecky said. “I can’t really complain. My stroke feels good. I feel good in the water. I think all year my 800 has felt better than my 400, so I’m excited about the rest of my week.”

McIntosh, the 16-year-old phenom, held second place for the first three-quarters of the race but faded to a fourth-place finish at 3:59.94, more than three seconds off her world record set at the Canadian team trials four months earlier. She was out-touched at the finish by Erika Fairweather of New Zealand (3:59.59), the surprise bronze medalist.

With McIntosh still on the rise and Ledecky swimming as well as she has in years since joining Gator Swim Club in Gainesville, Fla. in September 2021, next summer’s rematch at the 2024 Paris Olympics could still fulfill its billing as a potential Race of the Century. But at least for now, the evidence points to Titmus being in a different realm in the 400.

Titmus’s performance was not the only monumental one of the day. In the men’s 400-meter individual medley, gold medalist Leon Marchand of France posted a time of 4:02.50 to take down the last remaining world record held by Phelps. Phelps’s mark of 4:03.84 from the 2008 Beijing Olympics had stood for 15 years, and he had owned the record exclusively for 21.

Marchand, 21, trains at Arizona State under Bob Bowman, who also coached Phelps and is the head men’s coach for Team USA in Fukuoka. He will also be a heavy favorite in the 200 IM later in the meet.

One year out from the Paris Olympics, it appears the home nation will boast the best male swimmer in the world.

