UVA swimmers Kate Douglass and Alex Walsh win gold and silver in 200 IM

Anybody who had witnessed Kate Douglass and Alex Walsh going at each other for the last three years in practice at the University of Virginia Aquatic and Fitness Center in Charlottesville, or at collegiate meets across the United States, might have predicted how Monday’s final in the women’s 200-meter individual medley halfway around the globe at the World Aquatics Championships would go:

Walsh, a rising senior at Virginia, would sprint to the lead at the halfway point, but Douglass, a 21-year-old recent graduate, would make a huge move in the breaststroke leg, then run down her former collegiate teammate in the closing freestyle leg.

And that, more or less, is how it played out, with Douglass and Walsh, stalwarts for the three-time defending NCAA national champion Virginia Cavaliers, finishing 1-2 in Fukuoka, Japan. Douglass’s gold medal, in a time of 2 minutes 7.17 seconds, was the first for Team USA through nine medal events at the eight-day meet. Walsh (2:07.97) led her teammate by more than a second at the final wall, but faded in the freestyle and settled for silver, with China’s Yu Yiting (2:08.74) earning bronze.

“We do this in practice a lot,” Douglass told reporters in Japan of her frequent duels with Walsh. “We know how each other swims the race, and we know it’s going to come down to that last 50 free … I kind of knew going into the race it was going to be me or Alex on top, getting a gold for the U.S. It’s awesome to be able to stand on the podium with her, too.”

Monday’s final in Fukuoka went off without two medal favorites, as Canada’s Summer McIntosh, who owned the top time in the world this season (2:06.89 at Canadian trials in March), scratched the event to focus on other races, and Australia’s Kaylee McKeown, ranked third in the world this season (2:07.19), was disqualified during Sunday’s semifinals for an illegal turn.

The rest of the week could still bring an avalanche of golds for Team USA, with Tuesday’s slate alone featuring veterans Katie Ledecky (women’s 1,500-meter freestyle), Lilly King (women’s 100 breaststroke), Regan Smith (women’s 100 backstroke) and Ryan Murphy (men’s 100 backstroke) — who own 24 Olympic medals between them — with chances for golds.

Douglass and Walsh, 21, are two of four members of the 2022-23 Cavaliers women’s swim team on Team USA’s roster in Japan, along with Gretchen Walsh (Alex Walsh’s younger sister), and sprinter Maxine Parker. In March, that quartet helped Virginia to a runaway victory at the NCAA Championships, sweeping all five relays and becoming the first program since Stanford in 2017-19 (behind Ledecky and Simone Manuel) to win three straight national titles.

Douglass, a native of Pelham, N.Y., is considered one of the greatest female collegiate swimmers of all-time, departing Virginia having won seven individual NCAA titles while setting NCAA records in four different events.

Though she is seen as something of a unicorn as a swimmer — with world-class speed in freestyle, butterfly and breaststroke, three strokes where there is not typically such overlap — Douglass has had a complicated relationship with the long-course 200 IM. After winning bronze in the event at the Tokyo Olympics two summers ago, she essentially abandoned the race for the next year, saying she had grown weary of the training. In her absence, college teammate Alex Walsh took gold at last summer’s World Championships in Budapest.

Having returned to racing the 200 IM this summer, Douglass won it at last month’s U.S. Nationals, telling reporters afterward she had made peace with the event. “I think I’m in a pretty good place with it right now. I think taking some time off from it was a good idea.”

Having already won gold in the 200 IM and silver in the women’s 4 x 100 freestyle relay, and with two more individual swims (the 100 free and 200 breast) and as many as three additional relays still to come, Douglass is positioned for a massive haul of medals this week — and a starring role next summer at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

