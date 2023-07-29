Katie Ledecky punctuates Worlds by passing Michael Phelps in gold medals

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Ten years ago this week, a 16-year-old American named Katie Ledecky, one year removed from an out-of-nowhere Olympic gold, dove into the pool in Barcelona for the women’s 800-meter freestyle at the 2013 World Championships. Eight minutes, 13.86 seconds later she touched the wall, giving her a gold medal, a world record and an answer for anyone who may have thought her triumph in London was a fluke.

Whatever the opposite of a fluke is – that’s Ledecky. In the decade that followed that Barcelona swim, she has lowered her own world record in the 800 free four more times while going undefeated at that distance. And on Saturday in Fukuoka, Japan, she extended her run of global dominance to unprecedented lengths.

Her victory in the 800 free at the 2023 World Championships, with a time of 8:08.87, was historic in two regards: It gave Ledecky 16 individual gold medals in her career at Worlds, breaking a tie with Michael Phelps for the most all-time. She had entered the meet trailing Phelps by one, but swept her best events, the 1,500 and 800 freestyles, in dominant fashion to overtake him. She also took silver in the 400 free and the 4x200 free relay, giving her 25 total medals at Worlds for her career, behind only Phelps (33) and Ryan Lochte (27).

The other bit of history is no less impressive: Saturday’s victory, by nearly 4½ seconds over silver medalist Li Bingjie of China (8:13.31), made Ledecky, 26, the first swimmer in history, male or female, to win the same event at six consecutive World Championships.

Her level of dominance in the 800 is so great, she held the all-time top 30 times at that distance until Saturday, when Bingjie’s strong back-half push snuck her onto the list ... in 30th place.

“I never dreamt of even coming to meets like this,” Ledecky told reporters in Japan. “To be here and having a bunch of world championships now – it is amazing.”

When Saturday’s race was over, Ledecky showed almost no emotion besides exhaustion, looking up at the scoreboard and hanging on the lane-line while the others finished. Unlike her exuberance following her victory Tuesday in the 1,500 – a 15:26.27 that represented her fastest time at that distance in five years – Ledecky betrayed the slightest bit of disappointment with her winning time in the 800, which was slower than her time at last month’s U.S. Nationals (8:07.07) and at the 2022 Worlds in Budapest (8:08.04).

“I wanted to be a little bit better, but I’ll take it,” Ledecky, a seven-time Olympic gold medalist, told reporters. “I was probably out a little too fast. It hurt on the back half. But I knew it was my last race. I wanted to leave it in the pool. So I just wanted to trust my back half and see if I could get out [fast] and hold it.”

A year from now, she will head to the Paris Olympics as the clear favorite in both the 800 and 1,500 freestyles, while also hoping to chase down Australia’s Ariarne Titmus in the 400 free, in which Titmus is both the defending Olympic and world champion.

“This was a great steppingstone of a meet,” said Ledecky, who has been training with coach Anthony Nesty at the University of Florida since the fall of 2021. “Having improvement off the blocks in pretty much all my events, and feeling like we’re progressing really well in training and in racing… We get back to work in just a couple of weeks.”

Aside from Ledecky and Sweden’s Sarah Sjostrom – who won her fifth straight Worlds title in the 50-meter butterfly, then 17 minutes later set a world record of 23.61 seconds in the semifinals of the 50 free – the day belonged to the Australians, as has the entire meet.

Aussies won three more golds on Saturday – behind Kaylee McKeown in the women’s 200 back, Cameron McEvoy in the men’s 50 free and a world-record-setting victory in the mixed 4x100 free relay – to give them 13 for the meet, more than triple the total of Team USA, which has four (two courtesy of Ledecky). Australian sprinter Mollie O’Callaghan has been the swimmer of the meet thus far, with five gold medals, four of which were accompanied by world records.

“It’s just been an amazing meet,” O’Callaghan told reporters. “We are on fire at the moment.”

