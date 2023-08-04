She’s back: Simone Biles puts her skills on display before her return

Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill. — Two years ago in Tokyo, when Simone Biles pushed off the vault with her hands, she flew through the air disoriented. From there, her Olympics spiraled into the unthinkable: Rather than racking up gold medals, she withdrew from several events. For the first time publicly since then, Biles launched herself off the apparatus again Friday, performing the world’s most difficult vault as a clear indication that she’s not only back to the competitive floor but also back to her usual form.

As Biles practiced here, preparing for Saturday’s U.S. Classic, she methodically rotated through the four apparatuses, each time showcasing routines similar to those she has performed in the past. Biles ended the Friday morning training session on vault and opted for her Yurchenko double pike, a wildly difficult skill that includes two flips and requires exceptional power that nearly all other women’s gymnasts lack. She performed the vault three times, staying on her feet during the final attempt, and the small crowd cheered.

Biles, 26, is preparing to compete for the first time since she capped her Tokyo Olympics with a bronze medal on beam after withdrawing from all the other individual finals. Biles entered as one of the Games’ biggest stars, shouldering the pressure of gargantuan expectations. But a yips-like mental block, known as “the twisties,” left her lost while suspended in the air, unable to successfully execute a vault with two-and-a-half twists that she had performed effortlessly for years. It derailed her quest to earn up to five golds. Her Olympics instead turned into a display of an athlete prioritizing health over medals. And it prompted questions about whether moments such as Friday, with Biles back at a competition, ever would come again.

“We wouldn’t be here if we had seen any hesitation,” Biles’s coach, Cecile Landi, said. “It’s her will to be here.”

Biles first told Landi she wanted to return to the sport earlier this year over dinner at a Mexican restaurant. After Biles’s wedding in May, “we saw a shift in her training and commitment to being back,” said Landi, who coaches alongside her husband, Laurent.

Friday’s training session served as a public unveiling of sorts for Biles, who was not available for interviews. During the short practice, Biles performed routines that included the twisting elements that gave her trouble in Tokyo. She didn’t do her full repertoire of uber-difficult elements, but Landi attributed that to strategy. It’s not worth adding a few tenths in difficulty if a gymnast will lose even more with deductions that stem from the harder skill. Landi said they wanted to make her routines as “mentally and physically comfortable as she could handle.”

For Biles, that still means performing extreme skills. And she doesn’t need to be perfect; gymnasts rarely are at this point in the elite season, which builds toward world championships in October. But Biles already looks like the dominant version of herself.

Here she will compete among a deep field that includes Sunisa Lee, the reigning Olympic all-around champion who has dealt with a kidney-related health issue this year; Jade Carey, the Olympic gold medalist on floor; Jordan Chiles, a member of the silver-winning team in Tokyo; and several others who have competed at world championships. Those three fellow Olympians don’t intend to compete on all four apparatuses. Biles is slated for every event, and her practice indicated that she will be the favorite to win — probably by a comfortable margin if she avoids major errors.

Her mastery of the sport’s most difficult skills has led to 32 world and Olympic medals and a massive platform that extends far beyond this sport’s usual audience. She has spoken out as a survivor of sexual abuse, criticized USA Gymnastics for failing to protect its athletes from former team doctor Larry Nassar, and at the Olympics, highlighted the importance of mental health.

Biles admitted intense pressure had weighed on her leading up to Tokyo. No matter how insulated she tries to remain, Biles will have to navigate that dynamic again, all the way through the 2024 Games.

In gymnastics, perfection is often the objective, so the goal of the national team staff is “to make the athletes feel physically [and] mentally safe,” said strategic lead Alicia Sacramone, a member of the 2008 Olympic team who has held this role since last year. Sacramone added: “Our most important thing is keeping that line of communication open. In the past, I felt like people felt like they needed to keep a lot of things to themselves because they didn’t want to seem weak.”

Even before the Tokyo Olympics, Biles’s dominance, longevity and innovation had cemented her status as the best gymnast in the sport’s history. She embraced that distinction with confidence, occasionally adding a rhinestone-outlined goat — a nod to the greatest of all-time moniker — to her leotards. Biles won her first all-around title at world championships a decade ago, when she was a newcomer with power and potential in need of more polish and consistency. From there, she continued to soar, winning every all-around competition she has entered since the summer of 2013.

Biles long has performed skills more difficult than her peers, and her execution is strong, too. She rarely made major mistakes, even as she added extra twists and flips to her already packed routines. Biles has four eponymous skills, named for her because no other gymnast had performed them at a major competition, and she could earn another if she becomes the first woman to compete the Yurchenko double pike vault at world championships this fall. Those groundbreaking elements have captured widespread attention through Biles’s career — so much that esoteric terms such as Yurchenko double pike and triple double, usually the domain of only those immersed in the sport, have gone mainstream.

Curiosity around Biles’s possible return had lingered over the sport since Tokyo. Biles never ruled out a run at the 2024 Olympics, and she appeared in social media posts at her gym wearing a leotard. As this summer’s elite season approached, a teammate mentioned practicing alongside the superstar.

Biles’s intentions to compete this summer became official only when her name appeared on the roster for this weekend’s competition five weeks ago. As fans celebrated her return and dreamed of possible routines she might perform, Biles kept quiet. There was no self-created fanfare, only a message posted days later thanking fans for their support.

A few glimpses of her skills began to emerge: Biles posted a self-deprecating clip of her crashing after rebounding with too much power on a tumbling pass, with the caption, “heard y’all wanted a training video?” Other posts previewed small pieces of her bars and beam routines. Scores from a recent national team camp, reported by The Gymternet website last month, showed Biles had far outperformed the field — the first indicator that her dominance hasn’t slipped.

And then finally, the training session Friday morning, long-awaited by fans, left no doubt.