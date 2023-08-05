The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Simone Biles trains on Friday for the 39th edition of the U.S. Classic gymnastics competition in the Hoffman Estates suburb of Chicago. (Kamil Krzaczynski/AFP/Getty Images)

Live updates Simone Biles returns to competition in U.S. Classic

clock iconUpdated just now
HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill. — For the first time since the Tokyo Games in 2021, four-time Olympic gold medalist and gymnastics superstar Simone Biles will return to competition on Saturday night.  

Here’s what to know

  • Biles will be joined at Saturday’s competition by fellow Olympic all-around gold medalist Sunisa Lee, who also has not performed at the elite level since the Tokyo Games. Lee has dealt with a kidney-related health issue and is not slated to compete on floor.
  • Fellow Tokyo Olympians Jade Carey and Jordan Chiles also will compete at the U.S. Classic. Neither will perform on all four apparatuses, which is somewhat common for the top athletes at this annual meet.
  • The field of gymnasts in contention to earn a spot on the world championships team is deep, and many of them will compete here, including Leanne Wong, Skye Blakely and Kayla DiCello.
