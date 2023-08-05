Live updates Simone Biles returns to competition in U.S. Classic

Here’s what to know

Biles will be joined at Saturday’s competition by fellow Olympic all-around gold medalist Sunisa Lee, who also has not performed at the elite level since the Tokyo Games. Lee has dealt with a kidney-related health issue and is not slated to compete on floor.

Fellow Tokyo Olympians Jade Carey and Jordan Chiles also will compete at the U.S. Classic. Neither will perform on all four apparatuses, which is somewhat common for the top athletes at this annual meet.