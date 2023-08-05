Live updates Simone Biles returns to competition in U.S. Classic

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill. — For the first time since the Tokyo Games in 2021, four-time Olympic gold medalist and gymnastics superstar Simone Biles will return to competition on Saturday night.
Here’s what to know
- Biles will be joined at Saturday’s competition by fellow Olympic all-around gold medalist Sunisa Lee, who also has not performed at the elite level since the Tokyo Games. Lee has dealt with a kidney-related health issue and is not slated to compete on floor.
- Fellow Tokyo Olympians Jade Carey and Jordan Chiles also will compete at the U.S. Classic. Neither will perform on all four apparatuses, which is somewhat common for the top athletes at this annual meet.
- The field of gymnasts in contention to earn a spot on the world championships team is deep, and many of them will compete here, including Leanne Wong, Skye Blakely and Kayla DiCello.
Skip to end of carouselEnd of carousel
Biles will be joined at Saturday’s competition by fellow Olympic all-around gold medalist Sunisa Lee, who also has not performed at the elite level since the Tokyo Games. Lee has dealt with a kidney-related health issue and is not slated to compete on floor.
Fellow Tokyo Olympians Jade Carey and Jordan Chiles also will compete at the U.S. Classic. Neither will perform on all four apparatuses, which is somewhat common for the top athletes at this annual meet.
The field of gymnasts in contention to earn a spot on the world championships team is deep, and many of them will compete here, including Leanne Wong, Skye Blakely and Kayla DiCello.
1/3
Skip to end of carouselEnd of carousel
Biles will be joined at Saturday’s competition by fellow Olympic all-around gold medalist Sunisa Lee, who also has not performed at the elite level since the Tokyo Games. Lee has dealt with a kidney-related health issue and is not slated to compete on floor.
Fellow Tokyo Olympians Jade Carey and Jordan Chiles also will compete at the U.S. Classic. Neither will perform on all four apparatuses, which is somewhat common for the top athletes at this annual meet.
The field of gymnasts in contention to earn a spot on the world championships team is deep, and many of them will compete here, including Leanne Wong, Skye Blakely and Kayla DiCello.
1/3
Live contributors
Just now
Just now
6 min ago
6 min ago
13 min ago
13 min ago
20 min ago
20 min ago
27 min ago
27 min ago
33 min ago
33 min ago
39 min ago
39 min ago
45 min ago
45 min ago