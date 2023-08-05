In return to competition, Simone Biles looks as if she never left

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill. — Throughout Saturday evening at the U.S. Classic, Simone Biles offered emphatic reminders that she’s still the world’s best gymnast, even after a two-year break from the sport and the trouble that rattled her in Tokyo. Eventually, she waited at the end of the vault runway for her final test. Inside the packed arena, with a crowd that shrieked at the sound of her name, she raced toward the apparatus and performed the skill so difficult most of her peers could never consider an attempt.

Biles’s evening concluded with that Yurchenko double pike, a vault no other woman has ever performed and one Biles had only executed in competition once previously. When she landed with just one step to the side, the crowd roared. Biles beamed with joy, and teammate Jordan Chiles lifted her arms to the crowd, begging for more noise. That vault highlighted a remarkable outing for Biles, who totaled a 59.100. She had the meet’s best marks on vault, beam and floor, and her all-around score was more than two points ahead of what it took to win gold at the world championships last year.

And so Biles has returned to this familiar position: At the top of the all-around medal podium with a large gap separating her from the runner-up. She performed like a gymnast who has 32 world and Olympic medals and is ready to earn more this fall. Biles looked relaxed, unaffected by nerves she insists were present.

“I thought I was going to s--- bricks,” Biles said. “... I was very nervous, so at least if it looked like I was having fun, that’s good. But I think after every routine, it got a little bit easier.”

Biles hadn’t competed since the Tokyo Olympics, when she withdrew from multiple finals because of a disorienting mental block known in gymnastics as “the twisties.” Her intentions to compete again didn’t become clear until five weeks ago when her name appeared on the roster for this competition. Only earlier this year did Biles commit to a return, and yet, in a matter of months, Biles delivered this standout performance.

“I feel really good about where I am right now mentally and physically,” Biles said. "I still think there are some things to work on throughout the night and in my routines. But for the first meet back, I would say it went pretty well. I’m very shocked, surprised. I’m happy. I feel a lot better now that that’s out of the way.”

Some of the best American gymnasts did not compete on every apparatus here, but Biles’s ability to hit four solid routines proved she is back to form. And she has several spots where she can improve: Biles started the competition on bars, her weakest event, and late in the routine, she had to significantly arch a handstand to save a pirouetting element from turning into a fall. (Even with that error, her bars score, 14.0, was the third-best of the competition.) And then on her difficult vault, her coach stood on the mat for safety, which isn’t allowed and leads to a five-tenths deduction.

Still, Biles finished five points ahead of second-place finisher Leanne Wong (54.100) — a massive margin in this sport — while fellow Olympians Sunisa Lee, Jade Carey and Chiles opted not to perform on every apparatus. Joscelyn Roberson, a younger teammate of Biles’s who has power and potential, finished third with a 54.050.

Lee, the reigning Olympic all-around champion, has been limited by a kidney-related health issue this year. Like Biles, she hadn’t competed at the elite level in two years. Lee was in tears after beginning the competition with an excellent beam routine that scored a 14.5, a mark only topped by Biles (14.8).

Biles refused to ease herself back into competition with simple routines. The difficulty value assigned to each of her routines totaled 25.7. For comparison, Brazil’s Rebeca Andrade had a combined difficulty score of 23.9 when she won the all-around title at the world championships last year. That means Biles would have a cushion of nearly two points against one of her top competitors.

Biles didn’t perform all of her most difficult elements — for instance, the double-twisting double tuck beam dismount or a triple-twisting double tuck on floor, two skills that are named for Biles — but routine construction is often strategic. Coaches and gymnasts must weigh the value of performing a harder skill with the possibility of increased deductions for execution errors.

What Biles chose to compete in Saturday evening was more than enough — for the all-around title here and quite likely for more gold medals to come.