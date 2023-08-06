With ‘obvious’ motivation, Simone Biles sets sights on a third Olympics

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill. — When Simone Biles returned to training less than a year ago, she wanted to have fun and get back into shape. That’s it. She popped in and out of the gym, sometimes taking off for long stretches. She had speaking engagements in the fall, then became busy with the holiday season and wedding planning. The Paris Olympics weren’t part of an agenda.

Meanwhile, her coach, Laurent Landi, looked toward the future. Biles would arrive at the gym — back when an upcoming competitive slate didn’t exist — and he’d have ideas for possible routines. Biles began practicing twice a day, and eventually, Landi mentioned competing at the U.S. Classic. Biles remembers thinking: “Oh, I am. Okay, got it.” When her black-and-white leotard arrived, Biles said she thought: “Oh, good. This is what I’m wearing. I guess I am competing.”

Her training had ramped up after her wedding in May. And without a grand moment of decision, Biles and her coaches understood her intentions.

“It was just kind of unspoken,” Biles said, “but we knew.”

They knew the goal, and that eventually Biles would be here with a performance such as the one she delivered Saturday when she made a triumphant return to elite gymnastics.

Biles dominated the U.S. Classic field while performing some of the world’s most difficult skills on her way to the all-around title. And the motivation behind her decision is “obvious,” Biles said: At the Tokyo Olympics, where she had been expected to win up to five gold medals, she instead withdrew from five finals, including the team competition after performing on just one apparatus. Biles sees her potential — and believes she can achieve more.

“With the proper work and the proper help,” she said Saturday evening, “I knew I could come back and hopefully have a shot.”

And in her season debut, Biles earned the world’s top score of 2023 and well surpassed the mark that won gold at world championships last year. But before looking toward this year’s world championships and the 2024 Games, Biles wants to appreciate this accomplishment. The U.S. Classic is often perceived as a final tuneup before nationals, a two-day meet in which Biles will compete later this month. The stakes increase as gymnasts advance to trials for world championships and then to that global showcase.

“When you get married, they ask you when you're having a baby,” Biles said. “You come to Classics, they’re asking you about the Olympics. I think we’re just trying to take it one step at a time.”

Still, Biles can see how Paris might unfold differently than Tokyo. She has said she sees a therapist weekly, and after this competition, she told Landi that she believes she’s better now, mentally and physically, than in 2021. She didn’t ease back in with simple routines Saturday, instead solidly performing ones similar to what she has done in the past. She also noted the next Olympics won’t take place under 2021′s intense coronavirus protocols that prevented family members from attending. And she’s learning how to manage the pressure of being one of the world’s best and most famous athletes.

In Tokyo, Biles said someone from “our inside team” — she declined to name whom — referred to her as “our gold medal token.” After practices, Biles said she was told to be more “cheery” and devote more energy to helping teammates who struggled. At the time, Biles admitted she felt as though she had “the weight of the world on my shoulders.” Eventually, it all became too much. A vault gone wrong during the team final — she intended to perform 2½ twists but felt lost in the air and only did 1½ — led to her withdrawal. She later pulled out of the all-around final, then the medal events for vault, bars and floor. Biles left Tokyo with a team silver and a bronze on beam.

On social media, strangers still pelt Biles with unfiltered criticism, often including the word “quit.” Inside the arena Saturday, fans welcomed Biles with the opposite sentiment. Ear-piercing screams filled the venue each time Biles’s name echoed from the sound system and particularly when she performed her astonishing skills, warm-ups included.

“They still love me,” Biles said. “And it just makes my heart warm, because it’s nice to come out here and have all that support, especially in a time like this where I was really nervous to compete again.”

She heard those fans, even Friday when just a couple hundred watched the pre-meet training session from the upper-section seats. Biles began the practice on bars, and the small crowd mustered a big cheer when she landed her full-twisting double tuck dismount. Biles interpreted that to mean they understood the significance: She’s twisting again without issues.

Biles said her return has been emotional for many — her coaches, her parents, her agent and some USA Gymnastics staffers. They were with her through the Tokyo Olympics, and they’ve seen the journey back. This weekend brought relief, and now Biles’s path toward a third Olympics has officially begun.

“Nobody’s forcing me out here,” she said. “This is truly [for] me.”