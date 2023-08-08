Former U.S. snowboard coach Peter Foley suspended after sexual misconduct probe

Listen 2 min Share Comment on this story Comment

The U.S. Center for SafeSport suspended former U.S. snowboard coach Peter Foley after an investigation of sexual misconduct allegations. The suspension, announced Tuesday on SafeSport’s website, came after three female snowboarders accused Foley of sexual abuse. Earlier this year, Rosey Fletcher, Callan Chythlook-Sifsof and Erin O’Malley also filed a lawsuit against Foley, U.S. Ski and Snowboard and the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee, saying the federations enabled two decades of sexual abuse and harassment from Foley.

SafeSport did not announce the length of Foley’s suspension, but the Los Angeles Times and ESPN reported the ban is for 10 years with five years of probation, details that were confirmed by Kenya Davis, an attorney representing the women. The SafeSport ruling says the suspension is “subject to appeal” and not considered final; it notes Foley violated USSS policies and bylaws.

USSS cut ties with Foley in March 2022 following an investigation. Shortly after, SafeSport temporarily suspended him following accusations of misconduct. He had been the snowboard team’s coach since its inception in 1994.

In the lawsuit, the snowboarders described sexual acts, unwanted kissing and sexually explicit behavior. Fletcher, a three-time Olympian, said she did not think she could tell Foley to stop, fearing he would retaliate, possibly costing her competitive opportunities. O’Malley said in the suit that Foley made repeated comments about her weight until she developed an eating disorder that affected her career.

“Our brave clients have worked tirelessly to fight for truth and justice in this sport,” Davis said. “Today their collective voices have worked to hold Peter Foley accountable with a ten year suspension from the sport followed by five years of probation so he will [no] longer be able to harm athletes.”

Foley’s attorney, Howard Jacobs, did not respond to a request for comment. He told ESPN in 2022 that “any allegations of sexual misconduct being made against [Foley] are false.”