Noah Lyles storms to 100 meters world title, sets sights on Usain Bolt

Already a three-time world champion and the most willing American ambassador of track and field, Noah Lyles on Sunday seized the title of world’s fastest man, becoming the sport’s biggest global star ahead of next year’s Paris Olympics with a stunning victory in the men’s 100 meters at the world championships in Budapest.

Lyles, the undisputed king of the 200 meters, sprinted 100 in 9.83 seconds, the fastest time of his career, the fastest time in the world this year and, at least for the moment, faster than every other human on two legs. Lyles has always run the 100 as a side project compared to the 200, in which he holds the American record. Now he is the world champion in the sport’s glamour event, a result that provides him an on-ramp to the superstardom he has always sought beyond the niche universe of track.

“They said I wasn’t the one,” Lyles said into a camera on the track, walking down the backstretch of National Athletics Centre after a delay to verify the results. “But I thank God that I am.”

Lyles relied on his unrivaled top-end speed to overcome fellow American Christian Coleman, the 2019 world champion and still considered the best starter in the world. Coleman faded to fifth as Lyles nudged past a tight field, leaning at the line to beat Lestile Tebogo of Botswana and Great Britain’s Zharnel Hughes, who took silver and bronze with official times of 9.88 seconds.

Since he emerged as a future star at T.C. Williams High (now Alexandria City), Lyles has gobbled medals while trying to enhance track and field’s popularity. With the 2024 Games less than a year away, Lyles zoomed from one of the faces of American track and field to perhaps the American face of those Olympics. While Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone pulled out of the world championships with a knee injury she called “minor,” Lyles expanded his dominance to the sport’s glamour event.

Lyles will now take aim at Usain Bolt’s 200 meters world record. At last year’s world championships in Eugene, Ore., Lyles broke Michael Johnson’s American 200 meters record by .01 seconds, lowering it to 19.31. Asked afterward if he could challenge the world record, Lyles, ever confident, replied, “19.1.”

Bolt’s 19.19, once considered otherworldly, suddenly appears vulnerable after the performances submitted by Lyles over the past year. The final will be run Friday at 3:50 p.m. Eastern, and it would be a mistake to skip it.

Lyles ratcheted anticipation and expectation for his 100 performance at a prerace news conference. He and Fred Kerley, the reigning world champion, sat on the same Team USA dais, with Kerley pronouncing the title his, and saying no matter what time Lyles ran, Kerley would cross the line before.

“That’s what they all say,” Lyles replied instantly, “before they get beat.” Kerley did not even make the final, running 10.02 seconds in the semifinals to finish ninth in qualifying, one spot short.

Lyles’s emergence in the 100 came after a career of trying, without success, to break into the event’s elite. He failed to make the U.S. Olympic team at the 2021 trials, finishing seventh. He called the 100 meters his “side chick,” compared to his “wife,” the 200. Lyles captured a gold medal in the 4x100 relay in Eugune last summer, but in that race he could exploit his speed without relying on his start, which had been the one less-than-stellar part of his repertoire.

Over the past year, though, Lyles has turned that relative weakness into yet another strength. Sunday, he burst out of the blocks and lost ground only to Tobogo and Coleman. Once Lyles caught them, a pack of five runners in the middle lane sprinted neck-and-neck for the final half of the race. In any even race with runners even and in full sprint, nobody can beat Lyles.

He proved it again. He leaned forward at the line, seemingly the clear winner, but close enough that it required a wait for confirmation. Once the public addressed announced his win, Lyles knelt down and slapped the track with both hands.

Lyles has always been as much of a showman as a speedster. The day before the world championships started, Lyles promoted a newly streaming documentary about his life. The film included a scene from a recent meet in Jamaica, where Lyles won a 200 meters and Bolt, in attendance, approached him at the finish line. Bolt embraced him and spoke directly in Lyles’s ear.

“Let me say something,” Bolt told him. “Keep that same attitude, brother. The sport needs that s---.”

Lyles now wants another meeting with Bolt this week. It would occur not on a track, but in a hallowed part of the sport’s record book. It would require a stunning result, but Lyles proved Sunday he can deliver anything expected of him, and the unexpected, too.