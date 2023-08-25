As Olympians return, gymnastics’ next generation faces stiffer competition

Listen 4 min Share Comment on this story Comment

SAN JOSE — When Joscelyn Roberson was in second grade, she did a school presentation on Simone Biles. At the time, in April 2015, Roberson was still four years from beginning her elite gymnastics career, while Biles, though she wasn’t yet an Olympian, was already making her mark as one of the most dominant and decorated gymnasts of all time.

Earlier this month, Roberson, now 17, and Biles, 26, stood together on the podium at the U.S. Classic after Biles won the all-around title and Roberson finished third. Like many gymnasts of her generation, Roberson grew up idolizing Biles. Never did she imagine that they would one day train and compete alongside one another or that multiple members of the Tokyo U.S. Olympic team would be her competition for a spot on the team in Paris next year.

“It’s so surreal,” Roberson said. “The last quad I was watching them and wanting to be like them, and now I’m competing against them, getting to say hi to them and become friends with them. It’s really a surreal feeling and a full-circle moment.”

Until recently, gymnastics has been seen as a sport for teenagers, and most gymnasts set their eyes on completing just one Olympic cycle, with one shot at qualifying for the Games. Roberson turned 16 last year — and thus became a senior elite gymnast, the group from which the world championship and Olympic teams are selected. Next year’s Paris Games long had been her focus.

But at this weekend’s U.S. championships, Biles is one of two Olympic all-around champions in the field. Sunisa Lee, the reigning all-around gold medalist, has joined Biles in making a return to elite competition, and Jordan Chiles and Jade Carey also have eyes on Paris after competing in Tokyo. In total, the field at the U.S. championships features four Olympians and eight world championships competitors, with a combined 58 medals among them.

“The depth of talent is absolutely incredible and unlike we have ever seen before,” USA Gymnastics CEO Li Li Leung said.

The group of returning gymnasts also includes Leanne Wong and Kayla DiCello, who were alternates for the Tokyo Games, and Shilese Jones, who narrowly missed making the Tokyo team and took silver in the all-around at last year’s world championships, along with gold in the team competition and silver on bars. That group, plus the up-and-coming gymnasts of Roberson’s generation, is vying for the five spots on this fall’s world championships team — and the five spots on the 2024 Olympic team.

“Coming one spot away from making that [Tokyo] team was super hard,” Jones said. “There’s so much good talent out here, so it’s going to be difficult for sure.”

“It’s definitely a lot more to choose from now compared to other years,” added Skye Blakely, 18, who was also on last year’s world championships team. “A lot more older girls coming back and more experienced people [are] coming back who have gone to not one but two Olympics, so it’s definitely cool. It’s fun to watch.”

Roberson and Blakely were quick to emphasize their excitement for the older gymnasts who are continuing their elite careers. Both plan to compete in college — a choice that no longer spells the end of an elite career — and seeing other gymnasts pair elite and NCAA competition has opened their eyes to the idea that they could have more than one shot at making an Olympic team.

But there’s no denying that 2024 was always the plan.

“Ever since I was younger, I’ve always dreamed of 2024 and only doing one Olympics,” Roberson said. “But now, seeing all these older girls come back for seconds, it’s like, maybe I do want to do more. Maybe I do want to do a second one. But my dream has always been one, and I always told my parents: ‘No, I don’t want to come back. I don’t want to come back. If I make 2024, then I don’t want to come back.’ ”

As the path to Paris intensifies from this weekend to this fall’s world championships in Antwerp, Belgium, and on through the Olympic trials next June, Roberson, Blakely and the rest of their cohort aren’t blind to the ferocity of the competition.

“I feel like the depth is so crazy this quad,” Roberson said. “I feel like it’s the most depth we’ve had in a while. It’ll be exciting to see how the next year goes, but I’m super excited to be along for the ride.”