Noah Lyles cruises to 200 meters gold, claims world championships double

As he crossed the finish line, even Noah Lyles seemed to know his true competition in the 200 meters at the world championships had not been one of the eight men running beside him. One of the most exuberant athletes on the planet, Lyles glanced at the clock — 19.52 seconds, a time few humans on the planet could run — and exhaled with a look of both deep satisfaction and mild resignation.

It is a testament to Lyles’s exalted place in track and field that a performance not seen on a global stage in seven years could arrive with a pinch of disappointment. Lyles completed the sprinting double at the world championships in Budapest with an easy and expected victory in the 200 meters, adding it to the stunning 100 meters gold he won last Sunday.

Lyles became the first male sprinter since Usain Bolt at the 2016 Olympics to sweep the 100 and 200 at a major global championship. But Lyles was after another of Bolt’s accomplishments: When Lyles reset the American record at last year’s world championships to 19.31 seconds, Bolt’s once-unthinkable world record of 19.19 seconds came into view. Lyles declared he could and would break the mark.

On Friday at National Athletics Centre, he separated clearly from the field around the turn, but a good-not-great start and first 50 meters ensured he would not threaten Bolt’s record. The pursuit is not over for Lyles, though, and the anticipation for the Paris Olympics can begin.

Lyles walked to the blocks last, the final sprinter announced even though he ran in Lane 6, a silver chain tightly around his neck. He came out of the blocks well, but not with the same explosion that allowed him to win the 100 meters. Lyles was even with Americans Kenny Bednarek and Erriyon Knighton for the first 50 meters. He surged ahead around the curve, then separated the rest of the way. Knighton claimed silver in 19.75 seconds, while Bednarek, the reigning Olympic silver medalist, faded to fifth. Letsile Tebogo of Botswana took bronze in 19.81.

As Lyles walked down the backstretch in celebration, he held two fingers in the air, one for each individual gold in Budapest. He also could have held up three, for the number of 200 meters world championships he owns. He became the only man with three consecutive 200 meters world championships other than Bolt, who captured four straight between 2009 and 2015. Lyles also could have held up five, the number of world championship gold medals he owns, including the 4X100 relay in 2019.

If Lyles is now chasing Bolt, the race really will begin next summer in Paris. The Olympics are where track and field athletes can transcend the sport, and they are the lone gap in Lyles’s resume. In Tokyo, after a year of personal turmoil in which he publicly shared his struggle with mental health, Lyles did not make the U.S. 100 meters team and won bronze in the 200 in his first Games. He has not lost a 200 meters final since.

Lyles will be 27 at the Paris Olympics, at the peak of his powers and the undisputed fastest man in the world barring unforeseen events over the next 11 months. He tends to thrive on the excitement and attention that will accompany those expectations. He will have a chance to stamp himself as one of the sport’s all-time greats, the potential he first showed at T.C. Williams (now Alexandria City) High in Alexandria.

Lyles survived an unusual and alarming incident ahead of Thursday’s semifinal heat. At National Athletics Centre, the distance between the warm-up area and the track, unlike most every stadium, is too far to walk. Athletes have ridden on carts instead, a charming quirk of the meet until the 200 meters semifinal. A cart carrying several sprinters, Lyles included, collided at an intersection with another cart.

“There was a miscommunication of who was going to stop,” Lyles said in an NBC interview. “They both decided neither one of them were going to stop. So they ended up T-boning right into each other.”

Lyles was unscathed and crossed the tape in 19.76 seconds as the top qualifier. But fellow cart rider Andrew Hudson of Jamaica raced with a tiny piece of glass lodged in his eye. Hudson finished in 20.38 seconds, far off qualifying pace, but after he submitted a protest because of the accident, organizers advanced him into the final. Hudson finished eighth.

Lyles needed a massive performance to compete with the opening act. Minutes before the men’s final, Jamaican Shericka Jackson obliterated a deep field in 21.41 seconds, the fastest time ever at the world championships and within range of Florence Griffith Joyner’s 35-year-old world record.

When the time flashed on the scoreboard, silver medalist Gabby Thomas’s mouth dropped while she embraced Jackson. For years, 21.34 has stood as one of the sport’s least vulnerable records. It may now be trembling.

Jackson dusted Thomas, the reigning Olympic bronze medalist, by 0.4 seconds, overshadowing one of the best performances of Thomas’s career. She missed last year’s world championships with an injury, and she may try to make up for lost time by running a relay this weekend.

Sha’Carri Richardson, trying for her own double after winning the 100 meters this week, added a bronze to an individual performance that launched her back into the world’s elite.

As technology in both spikes and surfaces have helped reconfigure world records, the marks of both Bolt and Griffth Joyner have appeared safe. The lasting takeaway from the 200 meters finals, with Paris one year away, is that nothing is out of range any more.