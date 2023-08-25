Simone Biles continues comeback with dominant start to U.S. championships

Listen 4 min Share Comment on this story Comment

SAN JOSE — For Simone Biles, competing at the U.S. championships is just a step. It’s a step on the path toward competing at the world championships in Antwerp, Belgium, this fall, which is a step on the path toward her third Olympic Games next summer. Friday’s opening night of the championships, then, is something of a half-step for Biles — four routines completed of the eight she will do this weekend and another box checked in her comeback to elite competition.

Through the first night of competition, Biles leads with a score of 59.300 — 2.75 points ahead of Shilese Jones in second place. On Sunday, the all-around national champion will be crowned.

The two-day format of the national championships is more physically and mentally demanding than the one-day U.S. classic Biles won three weeks ago in her first competitive appearance since the Tokyo Olympics. She handled the opening day with ease.

Biles, a four-time Olympic gold medalist, began Friday’s competition on beam, and other than a slight misstep while mounting the apparatus she turned in a clean routine to begin the night. The difficulty level of Biles’s routines outpaces the rest of her competition, so even with a minor error her score of 14.450 was the best on the apparatus.

Serendipitous timing meant no other gymnast was competing while Biles took her turn on floor, so all eyes in SAP Center were on Biles — though they probably would have been regardless. Biles tumbles with such power and such amplitude she often steps out of bounds several times during the routine, but she stepped out just once Friday, at the end of her third tumbling pass. She led the floor scoring with a 14.800.

Jones was tied with Biles through the first two rotations after posting a 14.900 on bars, earning a huge ovation from the crowd for her stuck double front dismount and landing her double-twisting Yurchenko vault with a small step to score a 14.350.

And then Biles stepped to the end of the vault runway, ready to pull away from the rest of the field. She landed her Yurchenko double pike, a vault so difficult it’s performed by only a few male gymnasts and has never been landed by another woman in competition. If she completes the vault again at the world championships in a few months, the vault will have a new name — for Biles.

Biles sailed through the air and landed firmly on her feet with just one tiny step, all but sticking the landing. The vault was so well executed the judges found just two-tenths of a point in deductions. Biles also received a five-tenths deduction for having her coach, Laurent Landi, present as a spotter, but the 15.700 she received made an emphatic statement.

“No,” Landi said when asked whether the double pike is supposed to look as easy as Biles makes it seem. “It’s not normal. She’s not normal.”

Biles wasn’t finished after the double pike, either. To be eligible for a vault title, gymnasts must exhibit two vaults, and Landi said the plan was for Biles to compete a second vault at some point. That point turned out to be Friday, when Biles returned to the end of the runway after exchanging high fives with Landi and performed a second vault, known as a Cheng.

“It was not the priority, but she did it actually when we came here on Tuesday,” Landi said. “It wasn’t that bad. Podium training, we did only the double pike. I didn’t want to overload her legs. She felt good, so it was her decision, pretty much.”

Biles took several steps on the landing of the Cheng, but the smile on her face made clear how she felt about her performance.

To conclude the first day of competition, Biles turned in a seamless bars routine, sticking the dismount to the delight of the crowd and scoring a 14.350 — well on her way to her eighth national all-around title.