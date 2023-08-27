Alexandra Paul, former Olympic figure skater, dies in crash at 31

Listen 2 min Share Comment on this story Comment

Alexandra Paul, a Canadian figure skater who competed at the Sochi Olympics in 2014, died at 31. According to police in Ontario (via CTV News), Paul was killed Tuesday in a multivehicle collision that injured her infant son. A transportation truck was said to have crashed into a line of cars that had stopped in a construction zone.

Paul’s child was taken to a hospital with what police said were non-life-threatening injuries. She and husband Mitchell Islam, her longtime ice dancing partner before they retired and got married, had celebrated the baby’s birth late last year.

“A shining star on and off the ice, Alexandra’s dedication, passion, and remarkable talents have left an indelible mark on the world of figure skating,” Skate Canada said in a statement. The organization noted that she and Islam, with whom she competed from 2009 to 2016, were three-time medalists at the Canadian national championships and skated at the 2014 Winter Games, where they finished 18th.

Advertisement

“Her commitment to excellence was matched only by her warmth and kindness, which endeared her to fellow athletes, coaches, and fans alike,” Skate Canada said. “As we remember Alexandra’s contributions to the sport, we also reflect on the camaraderie and sportsmanship she exemplified. She was not only an accomplished athlete but also a true role model for aspiring skaters, demonstrating the values of resilience, perseverance, and sportsmanlike conduct.”

One of the most beautiful programs ever skated, thinking increasingly about the exquisite art that Alex created with such incredible talent 🩶🤍



"As time goes by" from Casablanca

Alexandra Paul / Mitchell Islam

2010-11 Free Dance pic.twitter.com/ByJYuRUhQ7 — ice dance explained (@wtficedance) August 26, 2023

Paul and Islam married in 2021, by which point she was working as an attorney in a Barrie, Ontario, law firm. According to an obituary in the Globe and Mail (via legacy.com), she leaves behind her parents and two sisters, in addition to Islam and their child.

Three other people were injured in the collision, according to police, including a 67-year-old man who was airlifted to a trauma center.

Advertisement

“To know Alex was an absolute privilege,” the Mariposa School of Skating, a Barrie facility where Paul and Islam met and trained, said in a message shared Saturday. “Her kindness was deeply rooted and present in all that she did. We are devastated by the loss of this talented, loving woman; a mother, wife, sister, daughter, friend, Olympian, lawyer, and so much more to those of us lucky to have been in her presence. Alex will forever be in our hearts.”