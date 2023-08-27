U.S. gymnastics championships live updates Simone Biles aims for eighth all-around title

Simone Biles is the favorite to win her eighth all-around national title Sunday at the final day of the U.S. championships in San Jose. Biles is appearing at just her second competition since the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, when she withdrew from multiple events, but she looks to be back to full form.
Here’s what to know
- Despite a two-year layoff, Biles continues to showcase some of the world’s hardest routines. Her performance here will be highlighted by her Yurchenko double pike vault and a floor routine packed with difficult tumbling passes.
- Three other Olympians — Jordan Chiles, Jade Carey and Sunisa Lee — are also competing, though Lee is slated to perform only on vault and beam.
- On Saturday, Asher Hong claimed his first national men’s title with a score of 170.930 across the two-day competition.
- The championships will air at 7 p.m. Eastern on NBC and will also stream on Peacock.
Skip to end of carouselEnd of carousel
Despite a two-year layoff, Biles continues to showcase some of the world’s hardest routines. Her performance here will be highlighted by her Yurchenko double pike vault and a floor routine packed with difficult tumbling passes.
Three other Olympians — Jordan Chiles, Jade Carey and Sunisa Lee — are also competing, though Lee is slated to perform only on vault and beam.
On Saturday, Asher Hong claimed his first national men’s title with a score of 170.930 across the two-day competition.
The championships will air at 7 p.m. Eastern on NBC and will also stream on Peacock.
1/4
Skip to end of carouselEnd of carousel
Despite a two-year layoff, Biles continues to showcase some of the world’s hardest routines. Her performance here will be highlighted by her Yurchenko double pike vault and a floor routine packed with difficult tumbling passes.
Three other Olympians — Jordan Chiles, Jade Carey and Sunisa Lee — are also competing, though Lee is slated to perform only on vault and beam.
On Saturday, Asher Hong claimed his first national men’s title with a score of 170.930 across the two-day competition.
The championships will air at 7 p.m. Eastern on NBC and will also stream on Peacock.
Live contributors
Just now
Just now
11 min ago
11 min ago
15 min ago
15 min ago
21 min ago
21 min ago
25 min ago
25 min ago
30 min ago
30 min ago