Zagunis said it was fitting that her quarterfinal bout was against one of her oldest rivals. Russian fencer Sofya Velikaya, the 2016 Olympic runner-up, ended Zagunis’ bid for a third individual saber title 15-8 after scoring seven unanswered points after it was tied 8-8. They have competed many times before, including in the 2011 world championship final, but hadn’t met in competition in several years. The bout was typical saber fencing, a mix of lightning reactions and smart strategy.