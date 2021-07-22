3-ON-3 BASKETBALL
Rae Lin D’Alie, Italy: Wisconsin native and former University of Wisconsin player who plays pro basketball in Italy.
ARCHERY
Brady Ellison, United States: Three-time Olympic medalist nicknamed “The Arizona Cowboy.”
Ana Paula Vázquez, Mexico: Young archer who began her career using the compound bow, but who has since switched to the recurve bow.
Mete Gazoz, Turkey: Named the 2018 Male Recurve Athlete of the Year and Breakthrough Athlete of the Year by World Archery.
ARTISTIC GYMNASTICS
Simone Biles, United States: Gymnastics superstar and gold medalist.
Rebeca Andrade, Brazil: Gymnast whose career since the 2016 Olympics has been defined by a streak of injuries.
BADMINTON
Viktor Axelsen, Denmark: Bronze medalist at the 2016 Olympics.
BASEBALL
Masahiro Tanaka, Japan: Former New York Yankees pitcher who returned to Japan in early 2021.
Julio Rodríguez, Dominican Republic: Plays in the Seattle Mariners minor league system.
BASKETBALL
Luka Dončić, Slovenia: Dallas Mavericks All-Star guard.
Rui Hachimura, Japan: Washington Wizards forward who played collegiately at Gonzaga.
BOXING
Bakhodir Jalolov, Uzbekistan: Carried the country’s flag at the 2016 Olympics.
EQUESTRIAN
Jessica Springsteen, United States: Daughter of rock star Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa.
FENCING
C.A. Bhavani Devi, India: Became India’s first Olympic fencer in sabre.
GOLF
Collin Morikawa, United States: Won the British Open last week. He is an American of Chinese and Japanese descent.
Xander Schauffele, United States: Finished in third at the Masters in April.
HANDBALL
Yahia Omar, Egypt: His father also played on the Egyptian national team.
JUDO
Shohei Ono, Japan: Gold medalist at the 2016 Olympics.
Naohisa Takato, Japan: Ranked first in the extra-lightweight division.
Noël van ’t End, Netherlands: Won a gold medal at the world championships in 2019.
SHOOTING
Seonaid McIntosh, Britain: Continued her family’s tradition of competing in shooting, despite suffering from arthritis.
SOCCER
Megan Rapinoe, United States: Sports Illustrated’s Sportsperson of the Year in 2019.
Takefusa Kubo, Japan: Midfielder for Real Madrid.
SOFTBALL
Monica Abbott, United States: Named MVP of the Japan Women’s Softball League five times.
SURFING
Stephanie Gilmore, Australia: Seven-time World Surfing League World Tour champion.
SWIMMING
Federica Pellegrini, Italy: Holds the 200-meter freestyle world record.
Katie Ledecky, United States: Five-time Olympic gold medalist.
TRACK AND FIELD
Sydney McLaughlin, United States: Holds the women’s 400-meter hurdled world record.
Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Jamaica: Two-time Olympic gold medalist.
Jakob Ingebrigtsen, Norway: Pacemaker for Eliud Kipchoge’s sub-2 hour marathon.
Dina Asher-Smith, Britain: Won a gold medal in the women’s 200 meters at the 2019 world championships.
Noah Lyles, United States: Won gold medal in the 200 meters at the 2019 world championships.
Johannes Vetter, Germany: Won gold medal in the javelin at the 2017 world championships.
Mutaz Essa Barshim, Qatar: High jumper named the 2017 IAAF Male Athlete of the Year.
Katerina Stefanidi, Greece: Pole vaulter who won Olympic gold medal in 2016.
Pascal Martinot-Lagarde, France: Three-time medalist in the 60-meter hurdles at the World Indoors.
Malaika Mihambo, Germany: German-Tanzanian long jumper and sprinter.
Ryan Crouser, United States: Shot put gold medalist at the 2016 Games.
Akani Simbine, South Africa: Won a gold medal in the 100 meters at the Commonwealth Games in 2018.
Kendra Harrison, United States: Broke the world record for the women’s 100-meter hurdles in 2016.
Femke Bol, Netherlands: Competes in the 400 meters and the 400-meter hurdles.
Anita Włodarczyk, Poland: Two-time Olympic gold medalist in the hammer throw.
Ajeé Wilson, United States: Pennsylvania native who specializes in the 800 meters.
Léa Sprunger, Switzerland: Competes in the 200 meters and the 400-meter hurdles.
Anthony Zambrano, Colombia: Won a silver medal in the 400 meters at the 2019 world championships.
Thomas Barr, Ireland: Finished fourth in the the 400-meter hurdles at the 2016 Olympics.
Yomif Kejelcha, Ethiopia: Holds the indoor world record for the mile.
Lukas Weißhaidinger, Austria: Won a bronze medal in the discus at the 2019 world championships.
WRESTLING
Abdulrashid Sadulaev, Russian Olympic Committee: Won an Olympic gold medal at the 2016 Games.
Risako Kawai, Japan: Won an Olympic gold medal at the 2016 Games.
___
More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/olympic-game s and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports