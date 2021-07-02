TEAMS THAT QUALIFIED: United States, Australia, Spain, France, Japan, Nigeria, Iran, Argentina. Four more spots to be awarded July 4.
TOKYO EXPECTATIONS: With top NBA players like Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal, Damian Lillard, Devin Booker and more, the Americans have to be the favorite for gold once again. But the U.S. finished only seventh at the Basketball World Cup two years ago, albeit with a much different roster. Australia is desperate for a breakthrough medal, France has high medal hopes and Spain is the reigning World Cup champion.
ATHLETES TO WATCH: Durant is seeking a third gold medal. Rudy Gobert (France), Beal and Lillard were All-NBA players this season (and a first-team All-NBA pick, Luka Doncic, will also be there if Slovenia qualifies).
GOLD MEDAL MOMENTS: The gold- and bronze-medal games are Aug. 7.
