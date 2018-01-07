Adam Rippon, so long on the painful periphery of the U.S. figure skating Olympic picture, has finally made his Olympic team. Despite a free skate debacle that seemed it could doom him, the 28-year-old will become the oldest U.S. skater to make his Olympic debut since 1936, capping a decade of figure skating relevance with a storybook finish.

Rippon will join no-doubt choice and 2018 national champion Nathan Chen and U.S. Championships bronze medalist Vincent Zhou as the U.S.’s cohort in South Korea next month. Chen, 18, is unbeaten in international competition this year, and Zhou, 17, is one of the only Americans who can keep up with Chen’s remarkable quad jumping prowess.

In choosing Rippon, less talented in the air than Chen and Zhou but one of the most artistic performers in the country, the committee left U.S. Championships silver medalist Ross Miner off the team. While the podium at nationals generally dictates the Olympic team, Miner was a surprise medalist, and does not have the international track record of the other three. Rippon and Chen have both won national championships, while Zhou earned a silver medalist in his senior U.S. Championships debut last season.