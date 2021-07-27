“I didn’t feel like I was above being cut or anything, I just felt like the time that was spent in the offseason, I just felt like I wasn’t given a great opportunity to make the team or make a different impression than that,” Lillard said. “So I think that that’s why it was a little bit of a sour taste in my mouth after leaving the team and I just decided for a few years that it just wasn’t something that I wanted to do.”