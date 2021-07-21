“No question, these are big shoes to fill,” Hill said. “Jerry has been incredible. His vision, strategic thinking, his will to make this successful. He commands a room with his presence. I’ve seen others who’ve been legends in the game just have such reverence for him, and rightfully so. I mean, I’ve sat with him and just talked about his career. I’m amazed at many things I didn’t know about his various contributions to the game of basketball.”