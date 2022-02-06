Now four years removed from the scare of her life, Sweeney is back on her sport’s biggest stage. She’s one of the many legitimate medal hopefuls in the women’s luge event at the Beijing Olympics, which begins Monday with the first two of four runs at the Yanqing Sliding Center. There are moments where she still struggles with what happened at the Pyeongchang Games, but over time it has also empowered her in the sense that she’s not only still sliding — but she’s even better now.