Perhaps the simplest thing to understand about the FINA world championships is Calaeb Dressel, the American dynamo who disappears into the water off the starting block in search of a sensation more than a time or medal.

“You don’t always get that magical feeling every night,” Dressel said one night last week, downplaying one of the records he set here as part of his memorable eight-medal performance, which included six world titles.

The 22-year old Dressel will have ample opportunity to chase that feeling a year from now at the Summer Olympics. His magnificent showing at these world championships, which included a starring role in a pair of world records and four new American records, suggests that something special might be on tap for Tokyo.

Everything else about these world championships, though, is a bit tougher to process. In between Dressel’s dizzying series of swims, the meet was unlike any other.

Consider the three-ring circus that took place under the sprawling roof of the Nambu University Municipal Aquatics Center over the past eight days: There was controversy and anger over the mere presence of Sun Yang, the Chinese champion who smashed his doping sample with a hammer last year; athlete protests on the medals podium after both of Sun’s wins here, in which fellow swimmers refused to shake his hand or pose for photographs, sparking international headlines; FINA rewriting its code of conduct mid-meet to outlaw such protests.

Deep breath …

And in the pool there were eight world records set or broken here, new champions (17-year-old American backstroke Regan Smith) and old ones (30-year-olds Federica Pellegrini and Katinka Hosszú, among others). Michael Phelps saw two of his amazing butterfly records wiped from the history books, and while Katie Ledecky felt she was capable of challenging some of hers here, the 22-year-old instead fell ill with an undiagnosed sickness that forced her to withdraw from two events. She’d won five golds at the previous two world championships but left Gwangju with just one gold (800 free) and two silvers (400 free and 4x200 free relay).

And as if none of that was enough, several athletes were present at a nightclub one night when an interior balcony collapsed, killing two South Koreans and injuring more than a dozen others, including four U.S. water polo athletes.

Rowdy Gaines, the three-time Olympic champion, has been to every swimming world championships since 1978 — 18 in all. He called this the “wackiest” he’s seen.

“I think we’re all totally mystified by a lot of things going on here,” Gaines said last week.

The medals table will show that the U.S. swimmers left their mark, but the Americans got off to a slow start and have more competitive nations and more talented swimmers than ever before pushing them.

The final tally: United States 27 medals (including 14 golds), Australia 19 (five) and Russia 16 (three).

That’s 11 fewer than the Americans won at the world championships just two years ago and despite their many successes — which included seven medals for Simone Manuel and also the emergence of Smith, who dropped jaws with her world record in the 200 meter backstroke, where she shaved a full 0.71 seconds off Missy Franklin’s old mark — these championships reinforced how competitive the Tokyo Games likely will be.

Ledecky, the five-time Olympic champion, illustrates this better than most. These championships coupled with her showing at last year‘s Pan Pacific championships would seem to indicate that there are few sure-things down the road. Ledecky pulled out of the 200 freestyle in Gwangju and has not won a major international race at that distance since the 2016 Olympics. Australia’s Ariarne Titmus handed Ledecky her first big loss in the 400 here and in the 800 on Saturday, Italy’s Simona Quadarella actually led into the final turn and finished within two seconds of Ledecky.

Because of her lingering illness, which forced her to spend nearly a full day in a South Korean hospital at one point, Ledecky understandably doesn’t feel this week’s showing says much about where her swimming is or what’s in store a year from now.

“The results didn’t show this week, but I can still take a lot from the training that I put in this year,” she said.

She’ll enter Tokyo as one of the faces of Team USA, and Dressel will likely be right beside her. After a tough 2018 season, Dressel put to rest any concerns about the trajectory of his career. His eight-medal haul included sweeping the 50- and 100-meter races in both the freestyle and butterfly strokes. On Saturday, he won three gold medals in a single session. And he didn’t seem to be overly impressed with any of it, convinced he’s capable of more.

“I probably sound like a broken record every time I do a race, but I always look for the bad, that’s just kind of how I work,” he said Saturday night. “ … There’s plenty to improve on.”

While the swimmers will leave Korea with their medals and their lessons, they’ll have a year to fine-tune technique and game-plan for the Games. The sport also has a year to address some of the problems that continue to fester. FINA allowed Sun to compete here and felt the backlash from other competitors. The Court of Arbitration for Sport will rule on Sun’s case in September but beyond that, FINA has a trust issue on its hands. “I think all of us would say that we’re racing dopers at some point,” American Lilly King told reporters before the meet.

FINA was miffed when Australia’s Mack Horton and Britain’s Duncan Scott refused to stand beside Yang for photographs — and footage of Yang shouting at Scott on the podium instantly went viral. But collectively the athletes sent a big message here.

“I think it’s been really great this week to see athletes standing up for what they believe in,” Ledecky said, “and making a stand and making it loud and clear that doping can’t be tolerated. And I’ll join the voices in saying that.”