“Nobody really knows what we’re getting into there. But I think that that’s exciting,” said River Radamus, who is from Colorado and on his first Olympic team. “The more variables there are, the more people I know are going to take themselves out of the race. When there’s adversity or whatever, sort of accepting that and knowing that you’re going into the unknown is sort of empowering, because you know that there’s other people that aren’t going to be able to have that same mindset.”