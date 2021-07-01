WHAT’S NEW: The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) cut the official team sizes from five athletes in Rio to four in Tokyo in an effort to level the playing field a bit for countries whose talent pool doesn’t run as deep as superpowers like the U.S. and Russia. Countries could also earn a “plus-1” specialists spot by meeting certain qualifying standards, though the “plus-1” athlete will only be eligible for individual awards and will not be allowed to compete in the team competition. The FIG also allowed athletes to earn a nominative individual spot through the organization’s World Cup circuit. American Jade Carey took advantage of the change to lock up her own spot in Tokyo before the U.S. Olympic Trials. The trade-off is Carey will not be allowed to compete with the other Americans and will have to wear a different leotard. Sound confusing? It is, which is why the FIG announced it will do away with the nominative individual qualifying standard and restore team sizes to five athletes in Paris 2024.