The women’s soccer semifinals are on for the early risers. After beating the Netherlands on penalty kicks in the first knockout round, the U.S. women face Canada in a match live on USA Network at 4 a.m. The other quarterfinal between Sweden and Australia follows at 7 a.m. If Sweden and the U.S. advance it would set up a gold medal rematch of the opening game in which Sweden beat the World Cup champions 3-0.