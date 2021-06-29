“Over the last probably 16 years you’ve seen the world catch up in softball because of the opportunities that USA Softball provided in the teaching and the clinics overseas, but also the colleges started to recruit some really good athletes overseas and develop them,” the U.S. coach said. “And then the rules have been relaxed in respect of do you have to be a 100% citizen, whatever that means, in quotations, of a country that’s playing. And so we are going to be playing against a lot of citizens of the United States that happen to be on Italy, that happen to be of Mexico, that happen to be of Canada.”