Alex Bowen scored five times to help the U.S. rally for a dramatic 15-13 victory over Japan in its first match in Tokyo. Another win would strengthen the United States’ chances for advancing to the next round after it finished 10th at the 2016 Olympics. The game will share air time with April Ross and Alix Klineman’s beach volleyball match against Spain during the 8 p.m. primetime window in CNBC.