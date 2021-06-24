Murray is the only men’s player with two gold medals in singles. He beat Argentina’s Juan Martin del Potro in the final at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games after topping Roger Federer in straight sets for gold at the 2012 London Olympics.
The former top-ranked player is preparing for Wimbledon next week. He’s ranked 119th.
Dan Evans was also selected to compete in singles and doubles in Tokyo. The 26th-ranked Evans will partner with Neal Skupski, and Murray will play with Joe Salisbury in doubles.
Heather Watson and Australian-born Johanna Konta were selected to play singles, and they will partner for doubles. It will be the third Olympics for Watson and the second for Konta.
