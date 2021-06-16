“If at all possible, to safely have fans in Victoria, that would just be great,” Canada Basketball general manager Rowan Barrett said. “I know there’s some decisions being made about that, but if we can get that home-court advantage, get the wind at your back in the big game, and help put some pressure on the the other team ... I mean, it’s what we face constantly when we go to play. To have that for us this year would be tremendous.”