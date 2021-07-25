Argentina’s Facundo Medina celebrates scoring his side’s opening goal against Egypt during a men’s soccer match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 25, 2021, in Sapporo, Japan. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)By Associated PressToday at 7:57 a.m. EDTBy Associated PressToday at 7:57 a.m. EDTShareComment0SAPPORO, Japan — Facundo Medina scored to give Argentina a 1-0 victory over Egypt in men’s Olympic soccer on Sunday.The defender netted from a low shot seven minutes into the second half as Argentina recovered from its opening loss to Australia in Group C.Get the latest news and results from the Tokyo Olympicschevron-rightArgentina will face Spain on Wednesday while Egypt, which has one point, plays Australia.___More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2020-tokyo-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsComment0 CommentsToday's HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.