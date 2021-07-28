Takefusa Kubo, the 20-year-old forward signed up to Real Madrid, is having a dream Olympics. He netted to the opener just like in the previous two matches. Hiroki Sakai, Koji Miyoshi and Daizen Maeda were also on target for Japan, which was already leading 3-0 when France had Randal Kolo Muani sent off with around 20 minutes to go.