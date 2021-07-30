One could even argue that China is extra-privileged by having three teams at the Games, if one accepts Beijing’s position that the island of Taiwan is also part of its territory. To avoid a battle with Beijing, Taiwan is made to compete at the Olympics as “Chinese Taipei.” That’s the name of the capital of the island off China’s east coast which has governed itself since 1949, when it became the refuge for China’s Nationalist government that fled the communist takeover of the mainland.