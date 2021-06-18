In last year’s NBA draft, six players who were either born in Nigeria or have a parent hailing from there were chosen in the first round, a first for any African nation. This year’s NBA first-round playoff series between Miami and Milwaukee featured nine players with Nigerian roots, six from the Heat, three from the Bucks. As many as three Heat players — Gabe Vincent, Precious Achiuwa and KZ Okpala — are serious candidates to play for Nigeria in these Olympics, and it’s possible that most if not the entire Nigerian roster for Tokyo has NBA experience.