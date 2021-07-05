Fraser-Pryce will also be a factor in the 200, which she also won at Jamaica’s recent Olympic qualifier; she has a 2012 Olympic silver medal at that distance, as well. That race is also expected to include Asher-Smith; Shaunae Miller-Uibo of the Bahamas, who, because of the Olympic schedule, has to choose between the 200 and 400, and has indicated she wants the 200; and American Gabby Thomas, who ran 21.61 at Olympic trials to become the second-fastest woman in history at the distance, behind only Griffith Joyner.