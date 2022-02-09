Baumgartner is 40 now. On Thursday, he’ll kick off action at his fourth Olympics. He is adding himself to an ever-growing list of older athletes still mixing it up in a young person’s sport. His sport, snowboardcross, is as rough as anything on snow. Baumgartner, a staple of the U.S. team since 2005, has had two World Cup podiums over the last three months.