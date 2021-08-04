The IOC’s “Rule 40” regulating advertisers has roots in the Olympics’ origins as an amateur event. The IOC takes pride in not having sponsors’ logos on camera during the action. Still, it’s zealous in protecting the brands that pay big money for official Olympic partner status — around $1 billion since the 2016 Olympics. In return, they can air TV spots featuring athletes and Olympic symbols. Athletes who have deals with official sponsors can post about them freely.