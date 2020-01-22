Also charged is a former skier, identified by prosecutors only as Harald W. He is accused of providing a specialized refrigerator which was used to store blood for doping purposes and faces charges of providing false evidence.

The cases stem from an international investigation into a blood doping ring allegedly operated from Germany which treated cross-country skiers, cyclists and competitors in other sports.

No hearing date has been set.

Since police raids during the world Nordic ski championships last year, at least five skiers and six cyclists have been banned from competing.

