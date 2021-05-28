The qualifying period for badminton is set to officially end on June 15, but the game’s governing body said the current rankings will not change.
“The Olympic qualification process is in effect closed as there are no additional opportunities for players to earn points,” BWF secretary general Thomas Lund said in a statement. “However, we still need to receive confirmations from National Olympic Committees and Member Associations, followed by any possible reallocations, and this will take a number of weeks to complete.”

