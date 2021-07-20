One of Adebayo’s final things to do before he left Miami for USA Basketball’s camp in Las Vegas was to go to the site, to pay his respects, to thank first responders, to tell them he would have them in mind on his Olympic journey. He was told that the bottom seven floors of the complex were essentially pushed underground by the weight of the floors above them and that made him think of the apartment building where until recently he and his mother lived; Adebayo was on the 48th floor, his mother on the fifth.