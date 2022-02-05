Ad

Beijing OlympicsBeijing Olympics

Loading...

A cauldron-lighting flashpoint one night, Dinigeer Yilamujiang was a skier the next day

The decision to have an ethnic Uyghur help light the Olympic cauldron sparked international backlash toward China. A day later, 20-year-old Dinigeer Yilamujiang strapped on her cross-country skis.
By Adam Kilgore and Christian Shepherd
Loading...00

Tess Johnson arrived in Beijing ‘heartbroken.’ She left after a week in isolation.

By Dave Sheinin
Perspective

The maximum drama of short-track speedskating — now with minimal fanfare

By Jerry Brewer

In a glittery Beijing debut, a U.S. cross-country star never stopped grinding

By Adam Kilgore

You know it’s cold when Winter Olympians are freezing

By Ava Wallace

Anything can happen in Olympic biathlon, but a U.S. medal never has

By Ava Wallace

Medals

Number of gold, silver, and bronze medals earned by each participating country
RankCountryGold Medals ReceivedSilver Medals ReceivedBronze Medals ReceivedTotal Medals Received
Loading...

Beijing Olympics schedule and TV guide, day by day

Ad
Ad
Editors’ Picks
Loading...
(The Washington Post)

May the best gear win

The Winter Olympics are tests not only of athletic achievement but of design and engineering. In Beijing, you have to be well-equipped to win gold.
By Dave Sheinin
Loading...
(Artur Galocha/The Washington Post)

The icy truth about Olympic snowmaking

All snow at the Winter Games will come from machines. Here's how freshly made piles of snow are track-packed, slush-tilled and side-slipped into the unique surfaces that Olympians need.
By Bonnie Berkowitz and Artur Galocha
Loading...
(Gabriele Facciotti/AP)

U.S. athletes to watch at the Beijing Olympics

Know these names as the Beijing Games get underway.
By Washington Post Staff
Loading...

China’s attempt to create an ‘impenetrable’ covid bubble for the Olympics

China’s strict “closed-loop” system separates the Winter Games from the rest of the country with the hope of stopping the spread of coronavirus variants.
By Luis Velarde
Frequently asked questions
Loading...

Here’s what you need to know about the 2022 Winter Olympics

By Les Carpenter
Loading...

How many athletes are participating? Beijing Olympics, by the numbers

By Matt Bonesteel
Loading...

What to know about the seven new events

By Matt Bonesteel
Loading...

What to know about China’s surveillance system

By Christian Shepherd
Loading...

Why are the Olympics again being held in Beijing? Your questions, answered.

By Barry Svrluga
Events and medals

Upcoming Events

Upcoming events with start date and start time
Date Event Start Time (EST)
Feb. 5
Curling, USA vs. CZE - Mixed Doubles Round Robin Session 10
8:05 p.m.
Live on CNBC
Feb. 5
Curling, CHN vs. GBR - Mixed Doubles Round Robin Session 10
8:05 p.m.
Feb. 5
Figure Skating, Team Event - Women Single Skating - SP
8:30 p.m.
Live on NBC
Feb. 5
Snowboard, Women's SBD SS Final
8:30 p.m.
Live on USA
Feb. 5
Alpine Skiing, Men's Downhill
10:00 p.m.
Live on NBC

Medals

Number of gold, silver, and bronze medals earned by each participating country
RankCountryGold Medals ReceivedSilver Medals ReceivedBronze Medals ReceivedTotal Medals Received
Ad
Ad
What to know about . . .
Loading...
Figure skating
An American hasn’t won an individual medal since 2010. Nathan Chen is favored to end that drought in Beijing.
Loading...
Hockey
The United States and Canada are again favorites on the women's side, while the men's side is wide open in the absence of NHL players.
Loading...
Snowboarding
Reigning gold medalists Chloe Kim, Shaun White, Jamie Anderson and Red Gerard will lead the U.S. team.
Loading...
Curling
The curling competition spans the entire length of the Games. Ten nations will compete in men’s, women’s and mixed doubles events.
Loading...
Luge
Luge is the fastest Winter Olympic sport. In Beijing, several German lugers will chase history.
Loading...
Bobsled
The U.S. has two strong contenders on the women's side, which features a new event.
Loading...
Freestyle skiing
The Beijing Games will include two new events, men’s and women’s big air and mixed team aerials.
Loading...
Alpine skiing
One of the signature disciplines of the Winter Games will feature 11 events, including the mixed team competition.
Loading...
Ski jumping
Contested at every Winter Olympics since the first in 1924, the sport calls for an equal mix of bravery and precision.
Loading...
Short-track Speedskating
One of the more recent additions to the Winter Olympic program will expand to nine events in Beijing.
Loading...
Speedskating
A dominant Dutch team welcomes two of the sport's most decorated athletes back to the Winter Olympics.
Loading...
Cross-country skiing
Norway again has medal favorites, but they'll face fierce competition from all over the world.
more stories
Loading...
(Bernat Armangue/AP)

For Mexico’s first Olympic figure skater in 30 years, the dream is real

Donovan Carrillo's journey took him from a shopping mall rink in León, Mexico, to the Winter Games in Beijing.
By Les Carpenter1 hour ago

Into the great unknown — and fast: The never-before-seen Olympic downhill course

Welcome to 'The Rock': Alpine skiers face a fast and unfamiliar challenge in Yanqing.
By Dave Sheinin
Perspective

Beijing Olympics open with a glossy coat that can’t cover what’s underneath

As the world's athletes come together, their countries seem increasingly far apart.
By Jerry Brewer

Who are the Uyghurs and what’s happening to them in China?

President Biden said this week that he is considering a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing as a way to protest human rights abuses in China, including against the Uyghurs.
By Eva Dou and Erin Cunningham

Scarred by her first Olympics, Hailey Langland had to rediscover her love of snowboarding

Burdened by expectations in PyeongChang, she enters her second Olympics with a refreshed outlook.
By Adam Kilgore
Perspective

Aleksander Aamodt Kilde: The other half of Alpine skiing’s first couple

Norwegian skier enters Beijing Olympics with multi-medal expectations, just like his girlfriend Mikael Shiffrin.
By Barry Svrluga
Analysis

The winter coats of the Olympic Opening Ceremonies, critiqued

The Opening Ceremonies of the Winter Olympics featured coats. So many coats.
By Matt Bonesteel
Ad
Ad
Voices
Loading...
Perspective

The maximum drama of short-track speedskating — now with minimal fanfare

By Jerry Brewer
Loading...
Perspective

Aleksander Aamodt Kilde: The other half of Alpine skiing’s first couple

By Barry Svrluga
Loading...
Perspective

Beijing Olympics open with a glossy coat that can’t cover what’s underneath

By Jerry Brewer
Loading...
Opinion

Why this year’s Beijing Olympics doesn’t have much to celebrate

By Fareed Zakaria
Loading...
Perspective

Snowboarder Jamie Anderson stayed focused on wellness. The world finally caught up.

By Jerry Brewer
Loading...
Perspective

The Beijing Olympics are a show. What’s happening in China is chillingly real.

By Barry Svrluga
Loading...
Opinion

I’ll skip the Olympics. You should, too.

By Jennifer Rubin
Loading...
Opinion

Olympic athletes are getting ready to boycott the opening ceremony in Beijing

By Josh Rogin
tokyo summer olympics

How Katie Ledecky swims faster than the rest of the world

Katie Ledecky entered the Tokyo Olympics with outsized expectations and demonstrated how much faster she is five years after dominating the Rio Games.
By Rick Maese, Ashleigh Joplin, Artur Galocha and Tyler Remmel
Loading...

Best photos of the Tokyo Olympics

Loading...

They are Olympians. They are mothers. And they no longer have to choose.

Loading...

Noah Lyles is ready for the moment

;