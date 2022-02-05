The decision to have an ethnic Uyghur help light the Olympic cauldron sparked international backlash toward China. A day later, 20-year-old Dinigeer Yilamujiang strapped on her cross-country skis.
Medals
|Rank
|Country
|Gold Medals Received
|Silver Medals Received
|Bronze Medals Received
|Total Medals Received
Ad
Ad
Editors’ Picks
The Winter Olympics are tests not only of athletic achievement but of design and engineering. In Beijing, you have to be well-equipped to win gold.
All snow at the Winter Games will come from machines. Here's how freshly made piles of snow are track-packed, slush-tilled and side-slipped into the unique surfaces that Olympians need.
China’s strict “closed-loop” system separates the Winter Games from the rest of the country with the hope of stopping the spread of coronavirus variants.
Frequently asked questions
Events and medals
Upcoming Events
|Date
|Event
|Start Time (EST)
|Feb. 5
Curling, USA vs. CZE - Mixed Doubles Round Robin Session 10
|8:05 p.m.
|Feb. 5
Curling, CHN vs. GBR - Mixed Doubles Round Robin Session 10
|8:05 p.m.
|Feb. 5
Figure Skating, Team Event - Women Single Skating - SP
|8:30 p.m.
|Feb. 5
Snowboard, Women's SBD SS Final
|8:30 p.m.
|Feb. 5
Alpine Skiing, Men's Downhill
|10:00 p.m.
Medals
|Rank
|Country
|Gold Medals Received
|Silver Medals Received
|Bronze Medals Received
|Total Medals Received
Ad
Ad
more stories
Donovan Carrillo's journey took him from a shopping mall rink in León, Mexico, to the Winter Games in Beijing.
Welcome to 'The Rock': Alpine skiers face a fast and unfamiliar challenge in Yanqing.
As the world's athletes come together, their countries seem increasingly far apart.
President Biden said this week that he is considering a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing as a way to protest human rights abuses in China, including against the Uyghurs.
Burdened by expectations in PyeongChang, she enters her second Olympics with a refreshed outlook.
Norwegian skier enters Beijing Olympics with multi-medal expectations, just like his girlfriend Mikael Shiffrin.
The Opening Ceremonies of the Winter Olympics featured coats. So many coats.
Ad
Ad
Voices
tokyo summer olympics
Katie Ledecky entered the Tokyo Olympics with outsized expectations and demonstrated how much faster she is five years after dominating the Rio Games.