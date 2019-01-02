COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The U.S. Olympic Committee has appointed Paralympic gold-medal swimmer Brad Snyder, Ernst & Young executive Beth Brooke-Marciniak and USA Wrestling executive director Rich Bender to its board of directors.

They take over for members whose terms expired — Dave Ogrean, Nina Kemppel and Jim Benson.

The 16-person board’s main task is to find a way forward for an organization that has been criticized for not acting quickly or forcefully enough to combat a sex-abuse crisis in Olympic sports. A new chairwoman, Susanne Lyons, took over for Larry Probst at the beginning of the year.

Brooke-Marciniak, who played college basketball at Purdue, leads diversity and inclusion efforts at EY.

Last year, in response to the sex-abuse crisis, Bender implemented rules requiring all media covering USA Wrestling events to pass the federation’s background check, and to go through the U.S. Center for SafeSport’s online training.

Snyder amassed five gold and two silver medals over the last two Paralympics.

