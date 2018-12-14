LAUSANNE, Switzerland — Russian bobsled federation president Alexander Zubkov and four others have been provisionally suspended for doping in fallout from the Sochi Olympics.

The International Bobsled and Skeleton Federation says it has imposed interim bans on the five Russians “based on the reasoned awards issued by the Court of Arbitration for Sport.”

CAS this year upheld the five disqualifications from the Sochi Games by an IOC disciplinary panel for benefiting from a state-backed scheme to swap steroid-tainted samples for clean urine.

Zubkov was stripped his two-man and four-man bobsled titles. The other Russians provisionally suspended are Alexey Voevoda, Alexander Kasyanov, Aleksei Pushkarev and Ilvir Khuzin.

Kasyanov and Pushkarev competed last weekend in a two-man World Cup event in Latvia. They placed 13th.

