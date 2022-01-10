Britain has only five Olympic bobsled medals and hasn’t had an on-track medal celebration since 1998; the four-man medal won in 2014 was awarded years later after the British were promoted to bronze following the disqualification of Russian sleds in a doping scandal. But Brad Hall — Bobsleigh Brad, he goes by on social media — has been a contender just about every week in World Cup races this season, and he looks like a legit challenger in both two- and four-man for Beijing.