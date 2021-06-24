He likes Bromell for his speed and his story. Bromell was an up-and-comer who finished tied for third at the 2015 world championships in a race Bolt won when he passed Justin Gatlin at the line for a .01-second victory. But Bromell dealt with persistent Achilles-heel issues following the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games that kept him on the sideline for chunks of time. He has since reemerged and once again demonstrates blazing speed.