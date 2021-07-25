Ivory Coast midfielder Eboue Kouassi was sent off in the 79th.
Both Luiz and Kouassi won’t be able to play in their teams’ final group matches.
The Brazilians won their Group D opener over Germany 4-2. Richarlison scored a hat trick. Ivory Coast midfielder Franck Kessie scored the winner in his team’s opening 2-1 victory over Saudi Arabia.
Brazil captain Dani Alves, at 38, is the oldest player in the tournament, which features under-23 teams on the men’s side with coaches allowed to bring three older players.
___
More AP Olympic coverage: https://www.apnews.com/OlympicGames and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports